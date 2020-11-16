FEWER OPEN JOB VACANCIES IN THE THIRD QUARTER THAN ONE YEAR EARLIER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 16 novembre 2020

Published: 16 November 2020

There were 43,000 open job vacancies in the

third quarter of 2020, while the figure was 48,500 one year before.

Open job vacancies decreased particularly in the major region of

Helsinki-Uusimaa. These data derive from Statistics Finland’s

statistics on open job vacancies and describe the situation on the

first day of September.

Job vacancies 2019/III – 2020/III

Year/Quarter 2019/III 2020/III Number Share, % Number Share, % Job vacancies 48 500 43 000 Part-time 8 900 18 9 900 23 Fixed term 11 100 23 13 100 30 Hard-to-fill vacancies 32 300 67 23 300 54 The sub-groups are not mutually

exclusive so their sum does not correspond with the total number of

open job vacancies.

In the third quarter of 2020, in all, 31,200 or 72 per cent of

the job vacancies were in establishments owned by private

enterprises, while one year earlier the corresponding share was 81

per cent. The number of open job vacancies decreased compared with

the corresponding period of the previous year in the major region

of Helsinki-Uusimaa (-4,200) and in establishments with at least 10

employees. Examined by the industry of the establishment, job

vacancies decreased most in the industry groups of construction

(F), and trade, transportation and storage, and accommodation and

food service activities (G to I). Growth was seen in the industry

group of public administration, education and human health and

social work activities (O to Q), where the majority of jobs were in

human health and social work activities.

In the third quarter of the year, 30 per cent of all open job

vacancies were fixed-term positions, while one year earlier the

corresponding share was 23 per cent. The share of part-time jobs in

all open job vacancies was 23 per cent, which is five percentage

points more than in the same quarter one year ago. Employers

estimated that 54 per cent of the open job vacancies were

hard-to-fill, while the corresponding share one year earlier was 67

per cent. For example, establishments in human health and social

work activities (Q) still had plenty of jobs considered hard to

fill.

Statistics Finland has been collecting data on open job

vacancies quarterly since 2002. The inquiry is directed to persons

responsible for recruitment in private or public sector

establishments. The survey is answered with either a web

questionnaire or a telephone interview. The data collection

includes approximately 2,500 different establishments in every

quarter. The statistics are based on Regulation (EC) No 453/2008 of

the European Parliament and of the Council. The objective is to

produce up-to-date and comparable information about the number and

structure of job openings on the labour markets of EU Member

States.

More information about open job vacancies is available in the

appendix tables of this release and in the database tables of the

statistics. The figures in the tables are rounded, for which reason

the sums do not always amount to the totals. The accuracy of

figures and standard errors are explained in the

quality description of the statistical release (only in

Finnish).



Latest data on open job vacancies published by the EU can be

found on Eurostat’s home page http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat

.

