FEWER OPEN JOB VACANCIES IN THE THIRD QUARTER THAN ONE YEAR EARLIER

Published: 16 November 2020
There were 43,000 open job vacancies in the
third quarter of 2020, while the figure was 48,500 one year before.
Open job vacancies decreased particularly in the major region of
Helsinki-Uusimaa. These data derive from Statistics Finland’s
statistics on open job vacancies and describe the situation on the
first day of September.
Job vacancies 2019/III – 2020/III
|Year/Quarter
|2019/III
|2020/III
|Number
|Share, %
|Number
|Share, %
|Job vacancies
|48 500
|43 000
|Part-time
|8 900
|18
|9 900
|23
|Fixed term
|11 100
|23
|13 100
|30
|Hard-to-fill vacancies
|32 300
|67
|23 300
|54
|The sub-groups are not mutually
exclusive so their sum does not correspond with the total number of
open job vacancies.
In the third quarter of 2020, in all, 31,200 or 72 per cent of
the job vacancies were in establishments owned by private
enterprises, while one year earlier the corresponding share was 81
per cent. The number of open job vacancies decreased compared with
the corresponding period of the previous year in the major region
of Helsinki-Uusimaa (-4,200) and in establishments with at least 10
employees. Examined by the industry of the establishment, job
vacancies decreased most in the industry groups of construction
(F), and trade, transportation and storage, and accommodation and
food service activities (G to I). Growth was seen in the industry
group of public administration, education and human health and
social work activities (O to Q), where the majority of jobs were in
human health and social work activities.
In the third quarter of the year, 30 per cent of all open job
vacancies were fixed-term positions, while one year earlier the
corresponding share was 23 per cent. The share of part-time jobs in
all open job vacancies was 23 per cent, which is five percentage
points more than in the same quarter one year ago. Employers
estimated that 54 per cent of the open job vacancies were
hard-to-fill, while the corresponding share one year earlier was 67
per cent. For example, establishments in human health and social
work activities (Q) still had plenty of jobs considered hard to
fill.
Statistics Finland has been collecting data on open job
vacancies quarterly since 2002. The inquiry is directed to persons
responsible for recruitment in private or public sector
establishments. The survey is answered with either a web
questionnaire or a telephone interview. The data collection
includes approximately 2,500 different establishments in every
quarter. The statistics are based on Regulation (EC) No 453/2008 of
the European Parliament and of the Council. The objective is to
produce up-to-date and comparable information about the number and
structure of job openings on the labour markets of EU Member
States.
More information about open job vacancies is available in the
appendix tables of this release and in the database tables of the
statistics. The figures in the tables are rounded, for which reason
the sums do not always amount to the totals. The accuracy of
figures and standard errors are explained in the
quality description of the statistical release (only in
Finnish).
Latest data on open job vacancies published by the EU can be
found on Eurostat’s home page http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat
.
Source: Job vacancy survey 2020, 3rd quarter.
Statistics Finland.
Inquiries: Minna Wallenius 029 551 2749,
<a
Head of Department in charge: Hannele
Orjala
Updated 16.11.2020
Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Job vacancy survey [e-publication].
ISSN=1798-2278. 3rd quarter 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 16.11.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/atp/2020/03/atp_2020_03_2020-11-16_tie_001_en.html
http://www.stat.fi/til/atp/2020/03/atp_2020_03_2020-11-16_en.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/atp/2020/03/atp_2020_03_2020-11-16_tie_001_en.html