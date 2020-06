(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 11 giugno 2020 A large international study has demonstrated the safety of new cell therapy approaches for use in kidney transplant recipients. Transplant recipients were shown to require lower levels of immunosuppression in order to prevent organ rejection. This reduces the risk of side effects such as viral infections.

