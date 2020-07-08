mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Agenparl

FERTILIZER MONTHLY UPDATE – JULY 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), mer 08 luglio 2020

Helping the World Advance: CME Group comprises of four Designated Contract Markets (DCMs). Further information on each exchange’s rules and product listings can be found by clicking on the links to CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX.

Exchange traded and Over-The-Counter (OTC) derivatives are not suitable for all investors, and involve the risk of loss. Exchange traded and OTC derivatives are leveraged investments, and because only a percentage of a contract’s value is required to trade, it is possible to lose more than the amount of money initially deposited for an exchange traded or OTC derivative position.  This communication does not constitute a Prospectus, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell or retain any specific investment or service.

The information within this communication has been compiled by CME Group for general purposes only. Although every attempt has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information within this communication as of the date of publication, CME Group assumes no responsibility for any errors or omissions and will not update it.

CME Group is the trademark of CME Group, Inc.  The Globe logo, Globex® and CME® are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  CBOT® is the trademark of the Board of Trade of the City of Chicago.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange, and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange. Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc

Copyright © 2020 CME Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Mailing Address: 20 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, Illinois 60606

Fonte/Source: https://www.cmegroup.com/education/monthly-fertilizer-report/july-fertilizer-report.html?source=rss

