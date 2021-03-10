mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
FERMENTED BLUEBERRY AND BLACK RICE CONTAINING LACTOBACILLUS PLANTARUM MG4221: A NOVEL FUNCTIONAL FOOD FOR PARTICULATE MATTER (PM2.5)/ DINITROCHLOROBENZENE (DNCB)-INDUCED ATOPIC DERMATITIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0FO02966A, Paper
Seong-Min Hong, Min Cheol Kang, Mirim Jin, Taek Hwan Lee, B.-O. Lim, Sun Yeou Kim
Particulate matter (PM2.5) is a risk factor for the deterioration of atopic dermatitis (AD) and certain constituents of PM2.5 can induce inflammation via oxidative stress. Natural functional foods, including antioxidative…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/BbfYoYBY9Ds/D0FO02966A

