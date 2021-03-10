FERMENTED BLUEBERRY AND BLACK RICE CONTAINING LACTOBACILLUS PLANTARUM MG4221: A NOVEL FUNCTIONAL FOOD FOR PARTICULATE MATTER (PM2.5)/ DINITROCHLOROBENZENE (DNCB)-INDUCED ATOPIC DERMATITIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021
Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0FO02966A, Paper
Seong-Min Hong, Min Cheol Kang, Mirim Jin, Taek Hwan Lee, B.-O. Lim, Sun Yeou Kim
Particulate matter (PM2.5) is a risk factor for the deterioration of atopic dermatitis (AD) and certain constituents of PM2.5 can induce inflammation via oxidative stress. Natural functional foods, including antioxidative…
