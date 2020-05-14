giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), gio 14 maggio 2020 The complainant requested from Wycombe District Council (the Council), which has since been replaced by the new Buckinghamshire Council, information relating to the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) award regarding Princes Risborough. The Council refused the request under section 43(2) (commercial interests) of the FOIA. The Commissioner’s decision is that the Council correctly applied section 43(2) of the FOIA. Therefore, the Commissioner does not require the Council to take any steps as a result of this decision.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fer0893274/

