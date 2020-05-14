giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), gio 14 maggio 2020 The complainant requested information regarding applications submitted to participate in the Non-Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme (the scheme). Ofgem refused the request under regulation 12(4)(b) of the EIR (manifestly unreasonable). The Commissioner’s decision is that Ofgem was entitled to refuse the request under regulation 12(4)(b). The Commissioner finds that the public interest lies in maintaining Ofgem’s application of this exception. She also finds that Ofgem complied with regulation 9 of the EIR (advice and assistance). The Commissioner does not require Ofgem to take any steps.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fer0856931/

