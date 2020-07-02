venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WILMSLOW, CHESHIRE (UK), gio 02 luglio 2020 The complainant requested from Manchester City Council (‘the Council’) information relating to land between Millbank Street and Store Street. The Council disclosed some information to the complainant and withheld other information under regulation 12(5)(f) (interests of the information provider) of the EIR. The Commissioner finds that the Council breached regulation 11(4) of the EIR by failing to reconsider the complainant’s representations within 40 working days. The Commissioner’s decision is that the Council correctly applied regulation 12(5)(f) of the EIR to the withheld information. Therefore, the Commissioner does not require the Council to take any steps as a result of this decision.

Fonte/Source: http://ico.org.uk/action-weve-taken/decision-notices/fer0889890/

