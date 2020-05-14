giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
FENS 2020 VIRTUAL FORUM OF NEUROSCIENCE

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), gio 14 maggio 2020 The FENS 2020 Virtual Forum will take place from 11-15 July 2020 and will be held as a fully virtual meeting. The FENS Forum is Europe’s largest international neuroscience meeting, covering the field from basic to translational research.

Development, cognition, diseases of the ageing brain, stem cells and genetics are just a few of the key topics to be covered in an outstanding scientific programme.

By uniting thousands of participants, the FENS Forum is the meeting point for the world’s top…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Virtual-event/2020/071/FENS-2020-Virtual-Forum-of-Neuroscience/

