Xiaojuan Zhang, Yuanfu Chen, Minglong Chen, Bin Wang, Bo Yu, Xinqiang Wang, Wanli Zhang, Dongxu Yang

FeNi 3 -modified Fe 2 O 3 /NiO/MoO 2 on N, P-doped CNT is synthesized by a novel method. Due to its unique nanostructure, it delivers better OER performance than RuO 2 . This work provides a strategy to design and controllably synthesize MOF-based materials.

