(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mer 29 gennaio 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: A, Paper
DOI: A, Paper
Xiaojuan Zhang, Yuanfu Chen, Minglong Chen, Bin Wang, Bo Yu, Xinqiang Wang, Wanli Zhang, Dongxu Yang
FeNi3-modified Fe2O3/NiO/MoO2 on N, P-doped CNT is synthesized by a novel method. Due to its unique nanostructure, it delivers better OER performance than RuO2. This work provides a strategy to design and controllably synthesize MOF-based materials.
