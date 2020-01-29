29 Gennaio 2020
FENI3-MODIFIED FE HETEROGENEOUS NANOPARTICLES IMMOBILIZED ON N, P CO-DOPED CNT AS AN EFFICIENT AND STABLE ELECTROCATALYST FOR WATER OXIDATION

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mer 29 gennaio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: A, Paper
Xiaojuan Zhang, Yuanfu Chen, Minglong Chen, Bin Wang, Bo Yu, Xinqiang Wang, Wanli Zhang, Dongxu Yang
FeNi3-modified Fe2O3/NiO/MoO2 on N, P-doped CNT is synthesized by a novel method. Due to its unique nanostructure, it delivers better OER performance than RuO2. This work provides a strategy to design and controllably synthesize MOF-based materials.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/FV_Kr7TjuNM/C9NR09460A

