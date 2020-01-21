21 Gennaio 2020
FEHD URGES PUBLIC TO KEEP ENVIRONMENT CLEAN ON FESTIVE OCCASIONS

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 21 gennaio 2020

     The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) urged members of the public to keep the environment clean and not to litter when celebrating the Lunar New Year (LNY).

     A spokesman for the FEHD said today (January 21), “The Government’s efforts alone will not suffice to keep the environment clean and tidy. Members of the public and shop operators also have the responsibility to dispose of waste properly in public places.
 
     “During the LNY, the FEHD will enhance street cleaning services at locations where large crowds are expected, such as increasing the frequency of street sweeping and refuse collection. In addition, more FEHD staff will be deployed to patrol and take enforcement action against persons found littering, including issuing Fixed Penalty Notices of $1,500.”
 
     The spokesman also reminded members of the public to pay attention to food safety, not to patronise unlicensed cooked food hawkers, and to keep passageways clear. The FEHD will, depending on actual circumstances, take appropriate actions against illegal cooked food hawkers, shop front extensions and hawking activities causing street obstruction.
 
     He appealed to members of the public to exercise civic-mindedness and self-discipline, and keep the environment clean while enjoying the festive season.

Ends/Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Issued at HKT 15:00

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/21/P2020012100349.htm

