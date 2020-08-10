(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), lun 10 agosto 2020

The Feeding Your Future initiative is proud to officially launch its new website – feedingyourfuture.ca. Feeding Your Future aims to connect agri-food employers to current job seekers, to help fill the labour shortage within Ontario agriculture, now and into the future. To keep Ontario’s food supply chain strong, employers along the agri-food value chain need support to recruit and train workers for in-demand jobs across the sector.

Through a job matching concierge service, free virtual career fairs, a webinar series and specialized training opportunities, this project is rapidly developing a support system for employers, while creating new job prospects for Ontarians.

Visit feedingyourfuture.ca to learn more about upcoming events, register for free virtual career fairs and stay up-to-date on new agri-training courses coming soon.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at <a

This project was funded by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year federal-provincial-territorial initiative.

Fonte/Source: https://ofa.on.ca/feeding-your-future-launches-new-website/