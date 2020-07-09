FED’S TOP RANKS DOMINATED BY WHITE MEN DESPITE DIVERSITY PUSH

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), gio 09 luglio 2020

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said that there’s no room for racism at the central bank and that diversity and inclusion are a “very high priority.”

A close look at the Fed’s own makeup shows that this powerful institution, the foremost authority on the economy in the U.S., still has a lot of work to do on that front.

In its 106-year history, the Fed has never been led by a person of color and has only had one female chair. Up and down the ranks of staffers within the central bank you’ll see a more diverse mixture of people, but among its hundreds of economists—who directly influence monetary policy—less so. A similar picture emerges at its 12 regional banks around the country.

The makeup of the central bank’s economic departments is important because these are often a direct pipeline to leadership. Right now, four of the 12 reserve bank presidencies are held by former heads of research.