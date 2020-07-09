giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
Breaking News

BENIFEI (PD): PACCHETTO MOBILITà GRANDE PASSO AVANTI PER LAVORATORI E IMPRESE

EDILIZIA SCOLASTICA, SIGLATO PROTOCOLLO ISTRUZIONE-INFRASTRUTTURE-ENTI LOCALI- SINDACATI: PIANO PLURIENNALE, MENO BUROCRAZIA, LAVORI…

SOUTH SUDAN NATIONAL DAY

CONSIP: CRESCE LA PARTECIPAZIONE DELLE IMPRESE ALLE GARE STRATEGICHE PER LA PA-

ELIKYA, NARRARE LA SPERANZA DEL VANGELO AL TEMPO DELLA PANDEMIA

BERLINGUER: BORDO (PD), AVEVA VALORI UMANI AUTENTICI, L’OPPOSTO DI SALVINI

LITHUANIA DELIVERED A STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF NORDIC AND BALTIC COUNTRIES ON…

ALLEGATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AND ABUSES IN THE SAHEL

ALLEGATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AND ABUSES IN THE SAHEL

EDUCATION SECRETARY FE SPEECH WITH SOCIAL MARKET FOUNDATION

Agenparl
Image default
Home » FED’S TOP RANKS DOMINATED BY WHITE MEN DESPITE DIVERSITY PUSH

FED’S TOP RANKS DOMINATED BY WHITE MEN DESPITE DIVERSITY PUSH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), gio 09 luglio 2020

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said that there’s no room for racism at the central bank and that diversity and inclusion are a “very high priority.”

A close look at the Fed’s own makeup shows that this powerful institution, the foremost authority on the economy in the U.S., still has a lot of work to do on that front.

In its 106-year history, the Fed has never been led by a person of color and has only had one female chair. Up and down the ranks of staffers within the central bank you’ll see a more diverse mixture of people, but among its hundreds of economists—who directly influence monetary policy—less so. A similar picture emerges at its 12 regional banks around the country.

The makeup of the central bank’s economic departments is important because these are often a direct pipeline to leadership. Right now, four of the 12 reserve bank presidencies are held by former heads of research.

“Go back into the stream and look at the barriers. Why is the pool so small? Well, the water isn’t flowing in some areas and that’s where you should be stepping up,” said Monica Garcia-Perez, president of the American Society of Hispanic Economists and professor of economics at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

Read more: Fed’s top ranks dominated by white men despite diversity push

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/feds-top-ranks-dominated-by-white-men-despite-diversity-push/

Post collegati

FED’S TOP RANKS DOMINATED BY WHITE MEN DESPITE DIVERSITY PUSH

Redazione

MINUSCA REMEMBERS FALLEN PEACEKEEPERS

Redazione

CREATING A BETTER FUTURE FOR STUDENTS

Redazione

JILL RILEY ’04 LIVING HER DREAM ON THE AIRWAVES FOR THE CURRENT

Redazione

ST. CLOUD STATE MAGAZINE — SPRING/SUMMER 2020

Redazione

PROFESSOR OFFERS STUDENTS VIDEO UPDATE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More