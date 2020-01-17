17 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECURING GREATER RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AROUND THE WORLD

SECURING GREATER RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AROUND THE WORLD

GLI APPUNTAMENTI DEL PRESIDENTE CONTE DAL 20 AL 24 GENNAIO

DIALOGO MIGRATORIO ITALIA-GERMANIA

SECURING GREATER RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AROUND THE WORLD

FISCO: LORENZIN (PD), PIù SOLDI IN TASCA AI LAVORATORI DA GOVERNO CON…

FEMA HAS APPROVED OVER $2 BILLION IN PUBLIC ASSISTANCE FUNDS FOR THE…

BOARDWALK REDUCTION ON ALEXANDRA BRIDGE

LANCIATA A DUBLINO L’ITALIAN-IRISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

THE OAS REVIVAL

Home » FEDS : APPROXIMATELY RIGHT?: GLOBAL V. LOCAL METHODS FOR OPEN-ECONOMY MODELS WITH INCOMPLETE MARKETS
Agenparl English Economia Social Network

FEDS : APPROXIMATELY RIGHT?: GLOBAL V. LOCAL METHODS FOR OPEN-ECONOMY MODELS WITH INCOMPLETE MARKETS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington, ven 17 gennaio 2020

January 2020

Approximately Right?: Global v. Local Methods for Open-Economy Models with Incomplete Markets

Oliver de Groot, C. Bora Durdu and Enrique G. Mendoza

Abstract:

Global and local methods are widely used in international macroeconomics to analyze incomplete-markets models. We study solutions for an endowment economy, an RBC model and a Sudden Stops model with an occasionally binding credit constraint. First-order, second-order, risky steady state and DynareOBC solutions are compared v. fixed-point-iteration global solutions in the time and frequency domains. The solutions differ in key respects, including measures of precautionary savings, cyclical moments, impulse response functions, financial premia and macro responses to credit constraints, and periodograms of consumption, foreign assets and net exports. The global method is easy to implement and faster than local methods for the endowment model. Local methods are faster for the RBC model and the global and DynareOBC solutions are of comparable speed. These findings favor global methods except when prevented by the curse of dimensionality and urge caution when using local methods. Of the latter, first-order solutions are preferable because results are very similar to second-order methods.

DOI: https://doi.org/

PDF:
Full Paper



Back to Top

Last Update:
January 17, 2020

0https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/feds/files/pap.pdf’>https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/feds/files/pap.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/feds/approximately-right-global-v-local-methods-for-open-economy-models-with-incomplete-markets.htm

Related posts

– OJAI ART EXCHANGE PRESENTS: MATT WILSON & HIS ORCHESTRA

Redazione

FEDS : APPROXIMATELY RIGHT?: GLOBAL V. LOCAL METHODS FOR OPEN-ECONOMY MODELS WITH INCOMPLETE MARKETS

Redazione

LPGA: BROOKE HENDERSON E INBEE PARK AL COMANDO

Redazione

DMD – CLASS OF 21 VALENTINE’S DAY BAKESALE.

Redazione

DNREC FISH & WILDLIFE NATURAL RESOURCES POLICE BLOTTER: JAN. 6-12

Redazione

DAILY BRIEFING JANUARY 20 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More