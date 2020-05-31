domenica, Maggio 31, 2020
FEDNOR IS WORKING WITH TOURISM SECTOR TO HELP THEM IN RECOVERY EFFORTS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 31 maggio 2020

The Government of Canada invests $7.6 million to support communities, businesses and organizations in Northern Ontario to help create jobs, spur growth and support the tourism industry

May 31, 2020 – Sudbury, ON – Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario – FedNor

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in uncertainty and anxiety for small businesses and their employees across Northern Ontario. These businesses are at the heart of so many communities, as a source of local jobs – and local pride.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, which is why the Government of Canada has implemented a series of concrete and tangible measures to help them retain their employees, pay rent and get capital to cover costs. Furthermore, it continues to help more businesses in key sectors like tourism through FedNor and the five other Regional Development Agencies. In partnership with local organizations, FedNor is working to support regional economies and create good, well-paying jobs in communities across Northern Ontario.

Federal government support for local tourism in Northern Ontario communities

In recognition of National Tourism Week, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced an investment of more than $7.6 million in support of tourism across Northern Ontario.

Delivered by FedNor, this funding will support 36 tourism initiatives led by communities, businesses and organizations in the region. This targeted investment includes over $1 million in Destination Marketing Organization assistance to support seven projects designed to position the region as an attractive travel destination and dynamic place to live and work.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/fednor/news/2020/05/fednor-is-working-with-tourism-sector-to-help-them-in-recovery-efforts.html

