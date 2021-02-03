(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), mer 03 febbraio 2021
February 2, 2021
Albany, NY
Total of 2 Million Vaccines Administered To Date
Private Pharmacies Will Receive an Additional 10% Directly from the Federal Government to Supplement the Doses Allocated to Them by the State
As of Noon today, New York’s Health Care Distribution Sites Have Administered 91% of First Doses Received from Federal Government
Vaccine Dashboard Will Update Daily to Provide Updates on the State’s Vaccine Program; Go to ny.gov/vaccinetracker
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. As of noon today, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,554,450 first doses and already administered 91 percent or 1,414,241 first dose vaccinations and 76 percent of first and second doses. Delivery of the week 8 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week.
Following a call with the White House, Governor Cuomo who chairs the National Governors Association, announced that the federal supply to the states will increase to 20 percent for the next three weeks, up from the initial 16 percent bump. Private pharmacies in the state who are charged with prioritizing the 65-plus population will now receive an additional 10 percent, or about 30,000 doses, directly from the federal government to supplement the doses allocated to them by the State. Given the overall increase to the State’s supply, the Governor is granting localities the flexibility to add restaurant workers, taxi drivers, and developmentally disabled facilities to the 1B vaccine prioritization group.
“We’re in a footrace to vaccinate the entire eligible population while continuing to keep the infection rate low,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re moving heaven and earth to administer as many doses as possible, but on a global level we are experiencing high demand and scarce amounts of the vaccine. We have much more distribution in place than we have supply, and as soon as we have more doses from the federal government we can get those shots in the arms of New Yorkers as quickly and fairly, while continuing to make sure the communities hardest hit have access to and trust in the vaccine. In the meantime, I urge New Yorkers to be smart and take measures we know work to keep the infection rate low – wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance.”
State demographic data of hospital workers in the 1A eligibility group who were offered and accepted the vaccine provides insight into the vaccine hesitancy/acceptance rate among New Yorkers. The demographic breakdown of the eligible 1A population is 70 percent white; 17 percent African American; 8 percent Hispanic or Latino; and 11 percent Asian hospital workers. Of the total 1A eligible population, 63 percent of vaccine recipients were white, 10 percent of vaccine recipients were African American; 10 percent of vaccine recipients were Hispanic or Latino, and 16 percent of vaccine recipients were Asian.
Approximately 7.1 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 12:00 PM today is as follows:
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
- First Doses Received – 1,554,450
- First Doses Administered – 1,414,241, 91%
- Second Doses Received – 725,050
- Second Doses Administered – 321,204
|
Region
|
Total Doses Received
|
Total Doses Administered
|
% of Total Doses Administered/Received
|
Capital Region
|
137,840
|
115,442
|
84%
|
Central New York
|
108,865
|
105,776
|
97%
|
Finger Lakes
|
136,255
|
117,104
|
86%
|
Long Island
|
288,360
|
213,037
|
74%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
219,420
|
147,854
|
67%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
59,860
|
41,529
|
69%
|
New York City
|
1,040,800
|
766,516
|
74%
|
North Country
|
62,350
|
44,578
|
71%
|
Southern Tier
|
67,835
|
53,481
|
79%
|
Western New York
|
157,915
|
130,128
|
82%
|
Statewide
|
2,279,500
|
1,735,445
|
76%
|
|
1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites
|
2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites
|
TOTAL
|
CUMULATIVE
|
Week 1
Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|
90,675
|
0
|
90,675
|
N/A
|
Week 2
|
392,025
|
0
|
392,025
|
482,700
|
Week 3
Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|
201,500
|
0
|
201,500
|
684,200
|
Week 4
Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|
160,050
|
90,675
|
250,725
|
934,925
|
Week 5
|
209,400
|
45,825
|
255,225
|
1,190,150
|
Week 6
Doses arriving
|
250,400
|
428,100
|
678,500
|
1,868,650
|
Week 7
Doses arriving
01/25 – 01/31
|
250,400
|
160,450
|
410,850
|
2,279,500
To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 91 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.
