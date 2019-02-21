21 Febbraio 2019
Federal Reserve Board permanently bars former employee of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. from the banking industry

(AGENPARL) – Washington gio 21 febbraio 2019


February 21, 2019

Federal Reserve Board permanently bars former employee of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. from the banking industry

For release at 5:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday permanently barred from the banking industry Timothy Fletcher, a former managing director at a non-bank subsidiary of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Fletcher consented to the prohibition, which includes allegations that he improperly administered a referral hiring program at the firm by offering internships and other employment opportunities to individuals referred by foreign officials, clients, and prospective clients in order to obtain improper business advantages for the firm.

The Board is also requiring Fletcher to cooperate in any pending or prospective enforcement action against other individuals who are or were affiliated with the firm.

The firm was previously fined $61.9 million by the Board relating to this program. In addition, the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission have also fined the firm.

February 21, 2019

Fonte/Source: https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/enforcement20190221a.htm

