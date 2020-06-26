venerdì, Giugno 26, 2020
Breaking News

STAY SAFE AROUND RIVERS, WARNS ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

FASE3: BORGHI (PD), INVESTIRE SU SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE DELLE AREE MONTANE

POLICY PAPER: PRIME MINISTER’S VIRTUAL SUMMIT ON HIDDEN HARMS

KONING BEZOEKT AVANS HOGESCHOOL BREDA

26/06/2020 TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS: ‘THE GREATEST THREAT IN EUROPE NOW IS COMPLACENCY’

PARTECIPAZIONE A MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN COMMISSIONI CONGIUNTE 3A E 4A…

GIAPPONE, LA CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY ANNUNCIA RITARDO APERTURA PREVISTA PER IL 2027 …

REMARKS TO THE COMMUNITY OF DEMOCRACIES 20TH ANNIVERSARY VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

26/06/2020 TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS : “THE GREATEST THREAT IN EUROPE NOW IS…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO AVEVA PROMESSO IL TAGLIO DELLE TASSE, INVECE TAGLIA…

Agenparl

FEDERAL REINSURANCE FOR TERRORISM RISK AND ITS EFFECTS ON THE BUDGET: WORKING PAPER 2020-04

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), ven 26 giugno 2020

By Perry Beider and David Torregrosa (both of CBO)

Lawmakers recently reauthorized the federal program that provides insurance against the risk of terrorism, extending it through December 31, 2027. Under that program, the government shares the risk of loss with commercial insurers, thereby supporting the wide availability of terrorism insurance and, in the event of a large attack, reducing demands for assistance and helping to stabilize the economy. CBO estimates that under current law, the program yields net savings to the federal government, and hence to taxpayers, on an expected-value basis, primarily because federal outlays after a terrorist attack would be more than recovered through taxes on commercial policyholders (unless the attack was exceptionally, and improbably, large). However, the federal government bears the risk of catastrophic losses. The government could also incur net costs if an attack leads to policy changes such that the tax mechanism is not used as specified under current law.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/56420

Post collegati

STAY SAFE AROUND RIVERS, WARNS ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Redazione

FEDERAL REINSURANCE FOR TERRORISM RISK AND ITS EFFECTS ON THE BUDGET: WORKING PAPER 2020-04

Redazione

H.R. 5139, STOP SEXUAL ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT IN TRANSPORTATION ACT

Redazione

HARD TIME IN FEDERAL PRISON AHEAD FOR FIVE MEN SENTENCED IN SEPARATE AUGUSTA-AREA CRIMES INVOLVING GUNS

Redazione

GAO-20-659T, COVID-19: OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROVE FEDERAL RESPONSE AND RECOVERY EFFORTS, JUNE 26, 2020

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: MANAGING A LIFETIME ISA WHEN AN INVESTOR DIES OR IS TERMINALLY ILL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More