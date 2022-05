(AGENPARL) – ven 27 maggio 2022 National Press Releases

Federal Jury Convicts High-Level ISIS Member of Providing Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization, Including Two Counts Resulting in Death

Mirsad Kandic of New York has been found guilty of one count of conspiracy to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

May 25, 2022

