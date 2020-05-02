FEDERAL HEALTHCARE RESILIENCE TASK FORCE COVID-19: CONSIDERATIONS, STRATEGIES, AND RESOURCES FOR EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES CRISIS STANDARDS OF CARE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 02 maggio 2020 Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Office of Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Published: 4/25/2020.

This 27-page document provides an overview of general considerations, potential strategies, and existing resources that emergency medical services (EMS) agencies may use to inform changes to their operations and standards of care in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team that created this document is composed of subject matter experts from NHTSA Office of EMS, CDC, FEMA, USFA, US Army, USCG, and non-federal partners representing stakeholder groups and areas of expertise.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22032