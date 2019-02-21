(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), gio 21 febbraio 2019

LOS ANGELES – Three men were arrested this morning on federal drug distribution charges alleging they conspired with a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and others to steal more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana and $645,000 in cash and money orders during an armed robbery of a downtown Los Angeles warehouse that was staged to look like law enforcement was executing a search warrant.