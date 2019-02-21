21 Febbraio 2019
Home visit grant program could get funding boost

MTPE logra conciliación entre empresa Servicios, Cobranzas e Inversiones SAC y su…

Federal Authorities Arrest Three Men Charged with Conspiring with L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy…

Avviso di gara esperita – Progetto per la riqualificazione urbana di Belluno…

Avviso di gara esperita – “Progetto per la riqualificazione urbana di Belluno…

Members of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Announced

Huánuco: MINJUSDH restituye restos humanos de dos víctimas del periodo de violencia

Музей Новосибирска открыл для посетителей новый зал – Ракетных войск стратегического назначения

I: CS. M5S Lombardia. “Modello Formigoni è stato fallimentare, ora tornare al…

CS. M5S Lombardia. “Modello Formigoni è stato fallimentare, ora tornare al pubblico…

Agenparl English Sicurezza Social Network

Federal Authorities Arrest Three Men Charged with Conspiring with L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy to Steal Marijuana and Cash in Sham Search

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), gio 21 febbraio 2019

LOS ANGELES – Three men were arrested this morning on federal drug distribution charges alleging they conspired with a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and others to steal more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana and $645,000 in cash and money orders during an armed robbery of a downtown Los Angeles warehouse that was staged to look like law enforcement was executing a search warrant.
 

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/federal-authorities-arrest-three-men-charged-conspiring-la-sheriff%25E2%2580%2599s-deputy-steal-marijuana

