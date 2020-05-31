FEDDEV ONTARIO SUPPORTS TOURISM AND RECOVERY EFFORTS ACROSS SOUTHERN ONTARIO

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 31 maggio 2020

The Government of Canada is investing $30 million to support destination marketing organizations across the region

May 31, 2020 – Waterloo, Ontario

Helping businesses weather the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound economic impact on businesses and organizations across the country. The tourism sector in particular has suffered, as travel and tourism-related activities have ceased. From the outset, the Government of Canada has introduced measures to support sectors affected by the pandemic, including the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), launched on May 13.

The national $962-million fund, being delivered through Canada’s regional development agencies, aims to support businesses and tourism SMEs across Canada that have been unable to access existing federal relief measures. In southern Ontario, FedDev Ontario is delivering $213 million to support the region’s SMEs.

Dedicated support for tourism

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario supports Ontario’s vibrant and diverse tourism industry and advocates for the importance of the industry to economic development and job creation.

That is why today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced that the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) will receive $30 million in FedDev Ontario RRRF funding to provide financial relief to destination marketing organizations (DMOs) across southern Ontario that have experienced significant revenue shortfalls.

DMOs are critical to the fabric of local tourism sectors in communities across the region. The funding delivered by TIAO will support southern Ontario’s 66 DMOs to drive visitors back into local communities as the economy reopens. This, in turn will help generate new revenue for tourism dependent SMEs and help local economic recovery in communities across the region. Applications can be submitted online starting June 5. For more information on how to apply, visit www.tiaontario.ca .

Canada’s tourism sector showcases its culture, diversity, natural beauty and unique experiences to the world. It generates significant economic benefits across the country and supports one in 10 jobs. The funds being delivered in partnership through FedDev Ontario and TIAO will help to support the economic recovery of this critical sector in the months to come.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-southern-ontario/news/2020/05/feddev-ontario-supports-tourism-and-recovery-efforts-across-southern-ontario.html