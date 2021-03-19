(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 19 marzo 2021 Canada’s agri-food producers have been hit hard by the economic impacts of the pandemic. The Government of Canada is committed to providing them the resources they need to support our economic recovery and emerge stronger and more competitive than before. Central to this is supporting their growth to meet customer demands—within Canada and globally—while creating new jobs for Canadians, in communities large and small.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-southern-ontario/news/2021/03/feddev-ontario-feeds-growth-of-family-owned-rural-business.html