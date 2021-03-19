venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
Breaking News

EQUILIBRIO DI GENERE NELLE CARICHE PUBBLICHE: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 1A COMMISSIONE

DL SOSTEGNI, DI MAIO: VIA LIBERA DA CDM, 32MLD PER ITALIANI

KONING BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN CRISISORGANISATIE VAN GEMEENTE APELDOORN

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS HAAVISTO TO ATTEND THE MEETINGS OF EU AND…

19/03/2021 LEAVING MILLIONS OF LABOUR MIGRANTS’ CHILDREN WITHOUT PARENTAL CARE IS A…

AVIAN INFLUENZA: HOUSING MEASURES SET TO BE LIFTED ON 31 MARCH

ECONOMY: INDONESIA SHOULD IMPROVE SKILLS, STRENGTHEN INSTITUTIONS AND LOWER COMPETITION BARRIERS FOR…

19/03/2021 PACE PRESIDENT: THE RULE OF LAW MUST PREVAIL IN THE EMERGENCY…

INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULL’INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE: AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONI RIUNITE 8A E 10A

SWEDEN’S RESPONSE IN THE GLOBAL FIGHT AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Agenparl

FEDDEV ONTARIO FEEDS GROWTH OF FAMILY-OWNED RURAL BUSINESS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 19 marzo 2021 Canada’s agri-food producers have been hit hard by the economic impacts of the pandemic. The Government of Canada is committed to providing them the resources they need to support our economic recovery and emerge stronger and more competitive than before. Central to this is supporting their growth to meet customer demands—within Canada and globally—while creating new jobs for Canadians, in communities large and small.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-southern-ontario/news/2021/03/feddev-ontario-feeds-growth-of-family-owned-rural-business.html

Post collegati

FEDDEV ONTARIO FEEDS GROWTH OF FAMILY-OWNED RURAL BUSINESS

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVESTS TO TRANSFORM STRATTON SALES BARN INTO ALL-SEASON AGRICULTURAL HUB FOR NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO  

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA HELPS TWO LANAUDIèRE MANUFACTURING BUSINESSES ENHANCE THEIR PRODUCTIVITY

Redazione

MINISTER NG ANNOUNCES CANADA IS RATIFYING THE CANADA-UNITED KINGDOM TRADE CONTINUITY AGREEMENT

Redazione

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND REPORT VALIDATES CANADA’S ECONOMIC RESPONSE TO COVID-19 

Redazione

MEDIA ADVISORY – DRYDEN, ONTARIO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More