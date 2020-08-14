FED BALANCE SHEET

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), ven 14 agosto 2020

Actual Previous Level $6.957T $6.945T Total Assets – Weekly Change $12.0B $-3.8B Reserve Bank credit – Weekly Change $8.9B $-14.3B

Federal Reserve’s assets totaled $6.957 trillion in the August 12 week, up $12.0 billion from the prior week. Since the Fed ended its balance sheet unwinding effective August 1 of last year, the balance sheet has increased by $3.178 trillion and is up $2.497 trillion from the level at the start of the unwinding in October 2017.

For the August 12 week, Treasury holdings totaled $4.320 trillion, up $14.4 billion from the prior week and up $26.5 billion from the July 29 week. Holdings of Treasury bills remained unchanged from the prior week while holdings of Treasury conventional notes and bonds were up $11.3 billion and holdings of inflation-indexed notes and bonds were up $2.4 billion. Note that the Fed, in order to increase liquidity in the repo market following disruptions in September, began to gradually increase its balance sheet in October with monthly T-bill purchases of around $60 billion and said it would so until at least second quarter of this year. But in response to financial market turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed announced following an unscheduled weekend meeting that effective March 16, 2020, that it would increase its holdings of Treasury securities across all maturities by at least $500 billion in the coming months. The Fed desk began its operations with an immediate purchase of $40 billion in nominal coupon securities and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). In further action related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed announced on March 23, 2020 that its purchases of Treasury securities will be in amounts “as needed” to promote a swift recovery.

Holdings of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) were $1.934 trillion in the latest week, little changed from the prior week and from the July 29 week. Note that as part of its QE to promote market stability in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Fed announced that effective March 16, 2020 it would roll over all principal payments from agency MBS debt into MBS and increase its MBS holdings by at least $250 billion over the coming months. In further action responding to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed announced on March 23, 2020 that its purchases of MBS will include commercial MBS and will be in amounts as needed to promote a swift recovery.

The overall weekly change also reflects a decrease of $5.9 billion in Central Bank liquidity swaps to $99.8 billion, a decrease of $1.0 billion in loans to $83.1 billion, and an increase of $1.4 billion in unamortized premiums and discounts on securities held outright. Also reflected is an increase of $3.1 billion in other assets, which includes the accumulation of interest earned and other accounts receivable.

Reserve Bank credit for the August 12 week rose $8.9 billion after falling $14.3 billion in the prior week.

The Fed’s balance sheet is a weekly report presenting a consolidated balance sheet for all 12 Reserve Banks that lists factors supplying reserves into the banking system and factors absorbing reserves from the system. The report is officially named Factors Affecting Reserve Balances, otherwise known as the “H.4.1” report.

In September 2017, the Fed announced a program of quantitative tightening to reduce its balance sheet through the gradual reduction of both its Treasury and mortgage-backed security holdings. The monthly reductions, executed by reinvesting a decreasing amount of maturing securities, began in October 2017 and gradually increased in size before hitting a plateau in October 2018 at $30 billion per month for Treasuries and $20 billion per month for MBS. In January 2019, the Fed indicated that it would likely bring the program to a close by the end of the year, and in May 2019, the Fed cut the monthly reduction cap for Treasuries to $15 billion and announced it would end the program in September. In its July 31, 2019 FOMC statement, the Federal Reserve announced it is concluding the balance sheet reduction of its aggregate securities effective August 1, 2019, two months earlier than previously indicated. As of this date, all principal payments of maturing Treasuries held by the Federal Reserve will be rolled over at auctions. Principal payments from agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities up to $20 billion per month will be reinvested in Treasury securities to match the maturity composition of Treasury securities outstanding, while principal payments in excess of $20 billion per month will continue to be reinvested in agency mortgage-backed securities. On October 11, 2019, the Fed announced – while emphasizing its technical nature involving no monetary policy change – that it will begin increasing its balance sheet again starting on October 15 with projected monthly T-bill purchases of around $60 billion until at least the second quarter of 2020. The Fed said it was taking the action to ensure ample reserves in the banking system, evidently in response to recent disruptions in the repo market due to a lack of liquidity. Also bulking up the balance sheet would be repurchase agreements, which the Fed started to conduct in September 2019 to add liquidity to the cash-strapped repo market by lending cash in exchange for Treasuries. To ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample even during periods of sharp increases in non-reserve liabilities, and to mitigate the risk of money market pressures , the Fed said it would continue to conduct term and overnight repurchase agreement operations at least through January 2020, later extended in the implementation note of the January 2020 FOMC statement to at least through April 2020.

This report has received increased attention as the Federal Reserve normalized its balance sheet, that is began to reduce it from the $4.5 trillion peak reached in October 2014. This peak was reached after the Fed, in an effort to hold down long-term interest rates and in turn stimulate the economy, began in late 2008 the direct purchases of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in unconventional policy known as quantitative easing. The complete unwinding was expected to take several years with the final balance sheet total not targeted but widely projected in the $2.5 trillion area. The impact of the process, if any, was likely first be felt in the Treasury and mortgage-backed markets with ripples possibly following in other markets including stocks. It was the first such unwinding of its size attempted by a central bank.

The Fed announced its unwinding or “quantitative tightening” program to reduce its balance sheet through the gradual reduction of both its Treasury and mortgage-backed security holdings in October 2017. The monthly reductions were to be executed by reinvesting a decreasing amount of maturing securities, beginning in October 2017 and gradually increasing in size before hitting a plateau in October 2018 at $30 billion per month for Treasuries and $20 billion per month for MBS.

The program proceeded roughly according to plan but in January 2019 the Fed indicated that it would likely bring the program to a close by the end of the year, and in May 2019, the Fed cut the monthly reduction cap for Treasuries to $15 billion and announced it would end the program in September. In its July 31, 2019 FOMC statement, the Federal Reserve announced it was concluding the balance sheet reduction of its aggregate securities effective August 1, 2019, two months earlier than previously indicated. As of this date, all principal payments of maturing Treasuries held by the Federal Reserve would be rolled over at auctions. Principal payments from agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities up to $20 billion per month will be reinvested in Treasury securities to match the maturity composition of Treasury securities outstanding, while principal payments in excess of $20 billion per month will continue to be reinvested in agency mortgage-backed securities. The final tally showed the aborted balance sheet reduction program was at least a partial success, at $3.762 trillion down $698.9 billion from the level at the start of the unwinding in October 2017.

But on October 11, 2019, the Fed announced – while emphasizing its technical nature involving no monetary policy change – that it will begin increasing its balance sheet again, ultimately to around the level at the beginning of the unwinding in October 2017, by starting, on October 15, 2019, with projected monthly T-bill purchases of around $60 billion until at least the second quarter of 2020. The Fed said it was taking the action to ensure ample reserves in the banking system, evidently in response to recent disruptions in the repo market due to a lack of liquidity. Also bulking up the balance sheet would be repurchase agreements, which the Fed started to conduct in September 2019 to add liquidity to the cash-strapped repo market by lending cash in exchange for Treasuries. To ensure that the supply of reserves remained ample even during periods of sharp increases in non-reserve liabilities, and to mitigate the risk of money market pressures, the Fed said it would continue to conduct these term and overnight repurchase agreement operations at least through January 2020, and later, in the implementation note of the January 2020 FOMC statement, extended the period to at least through April 2020.