In response to community needs identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns, mobile photo radar will be set up on 16 Avenue, Crowchild Trail, Deerfoot Trail, and Stoney Trail.

Photo radar will be focusing on the communities of Altadore, Aspen Woods, Banff Trail, Beltline, Capitol Hill, Castleridge, CFB Lincoln Park, Chinatown, Cliff Bungalow, Crescent Heights, Falconridge, Glamorgan, Glenbrook, Glendale/Killarney/Glengarry, Hillhurst, Houndsfield Heights/Briar Hill, Lower Mount Royal, Martindale, McCall Park, Montgomery, Rosscarrock/Westgate, Saddle Ridge, Scarboro, Signal Hill, Skyview Ranch, South Calgary, Springbank Hill, St. Andrews Heights, Strathcona, Sunalta, Sunnyside, Sunridge Industrial Park, Taradale, Tuxedo, University Heights, Vista Heights, West Hillhurst, and Winston Heights/Mountview.

As well as photo radar, there are 50 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections.

The speed on green initiative uses up to 28 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit. Speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.

These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others.

For a full list of Intersection Safety Camera locations, please visit www.calgary.ca/cps/Pages/Traffic/Speed-on-green-and-red-light-cameras.aspx.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/february-2020-photo-enforcement-locations/