1 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BELARUSIAN PRESIDENT LUKASHENKA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BELARUSIAN PRESIDENT LUKASHENKA

MEDIO ORIENTE, SOLUZIONE A DUE STATI PROSPETTIVA GIUSTA E SOSTENIBILE

THE TECHNOLOGY IMPERATIVE FOR LIFE SCIENCES

INDUSTRIAL “LIGHTHOUSES” FOR TECH-ENABLED TRANSFORMATIONS

TEN PRINCIPLES FOR SUCCESSFUL OIL AND GAS OPERATOR TRANSITIONS

SAME-DAY DELIVERY: READY FOR TAKEOFF

ICAO’S OUTRAGEOUS PRACTICE OF BLOCKING TWITTER USERS WHO REFERENCE TAIWAN

ICAO’S OUTRAGEOUS PRACTICE OF BLOCKING TWITTER USERS WHO REFERENCE TAIWAN

COMUNICATO STAMPA – PITTALIS (COMMISSIONE GIUSTIZIA CAMERA DEPUTATI) SULL’APERTURA DELL’ANNO GIUDIZIARIO

Home » FEBRUARY 2020 PHOTO ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

FEBRUARY 2020 PHOTO ENFORCEMENT LOCATIONS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Calgary (Alberta Canada), sab 01 febbraio 2020

In response to community needs identified through statistical analysis, collisions, and citizen concerns, mobile photo radar will be set up on 16 Avenue, Crowchild Trail, Deerfoot Trail, and Stoney Trail.

Photo radar will be focusing on the communities of Altadore, Aspen Woods, Banff Trail, Beltline, Capitol Hill, Castleridge, CFB Lincoln Park, Chinatown, Cliff Bungalow, Crescent Heights, Falconridge, Glamorgan, Glenbrook, Glendale/Killarney/Glengarry, Hillhurst, Houndsfield Heights/Briar Hill, Lower Mount Royal, Martindale, McCall Park, Montgomery, Rosscarrock/Westgate, Saddle Ridge, Scarboro, Signal Hill, Skyview Ranch, South Calgary, Springbank Hill, St. Andrews Heights, Strathcona, Sunalta, Sunnyside, Sunridge Industrial Park, Taradale, Tuxedo, University Heights, Vista Heights, West Hillhurst, and Winston Heights/Mountview.

As well as photo radar, there are 50 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections.

The speed on green initiative uses up to 28 of these ISC locations to capture vehicles that speed through green and yellow lights. Speeding fines reflect how fast you are travelling over the limit. Speeds in excess of 50 km/hr over the speed limit result in an appearance before a judge.

These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others.

For a full list of Intersection Safety Camera locations, please visit www.calgary.ca/cps/Pages/Traffic/Speed-on-green-and-red-light-cameras.aspx.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/february-2020-photo-enforcement-locations/

Related posts

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] HAASE TOPS 1500-POINT MARK IN PRIDE’S 19TH WIN

Redazione

BRIXEN PERDE 29-24 CONTRO L’UNIREK: RITORNO L’8 FEBBRAIO IN ALTO ADIGE

Redazione

FABRIANO – RIPARTE IL CAMPIONATO DI SERIE A1 DI RITMICA. BALDASSARRI E COMPAGNE IN CERCA DEL POKER TRICOLORE

Redazione

HISTORIC INVESTMENT IN ADDICTION TREATMENT SPACES

Redazione

В ВКА А.Ф. Можайского состоялся митинг в ознаменование начала месячника сплочения воинских коллективов

Redazione

Представители войск РХБ защиты стали участниками Международных Рождественских образовательных чтений

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More