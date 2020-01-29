(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Insights: Scholarly Work at The John W.

Kluge Center Blog from the Library of Congress.

February 2020 Arrivals at Kluge
01/29/2020

The Kluge Center welcomes six new fellows into residence this February.

Get to know them and the projects they will be working on.

Michael Collins, a Kluge Fellow, comes to the Kluge Center from the University of Gottigen.

