RSC Adv., 2019, 9,
DOI: 10.1039/C8RA09211G, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Xumei Tao, Chao Sun, Liang Huang, Yuanyuan Han, Dongyan Xu
Fe-MOFs were successfully synthesized with the dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) plasma method, and applied for degradation of methyl orange by the Fenton process.
