F&D Magazine: Shifting Geopolitical Tectonic Plates | June F&D Issue

The war is affecting countries across the globe, with rising commodity prices and inflation, heavily disrupted trade flows, a refugee crisis in Europe, and tightening financial conditions. Even more fundamentally, the “geopolitical tectonic plates” are shifting, raising the risk of global economic fragmentation.

“We must recognize that a fragmented world is a more volatile and vulnerable world, where access to safe assets is more restricted and the global financial safety net is less comprehensive. This is a world that needs the IMF more, not less. As an institution, we must find ways to deliver on our mission to provide financial assistance and expertise when needed and to maintain and represent all our members, even if the political environment makes it more challenging.”

Geo-Economic Puzzle: Policymaking in a More Fragmented World

Our June issue focuses on the economic dimensions of the current geopolitical situation, including the war in Ukraine, refugees, and food prices.

Authors include Tharman Shanmugaratnum, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Eswar Prasad, Raj Chetty, Barry Eichengreen, Patricia Clavin, and many others, who examine the rare confluence of geopolitical, economic, and technological forces now confronting the world may reverberate for generations.

