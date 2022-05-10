(AGENPARL) – mar 10 maggio 2022 AMRO’s Hoe Ee Khor reflects on the Asian crisis 25 years on and the region’s current challenges []

Dear Colleague,

July 1997 marked the beginning of the Asian financial crisis, when a combination of economic, financial and corporate problems triggered a sharp loss of confidence and capital outflows from the region’s emerging market economies. In 2000, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus China, Japan, and South Korea (ASEAN+3) created a network of bilateral currency swaps intended to provide short-term liquidity in a future crisis. A macroeconomic research office, known as AMRO, conducts regional surveillance and supports the swap initiative.

In an interview with F&D Magazine, Hoe Ee Khor, AMRO’s chief economist and an editor of the newly published book Trauma to Triumph: Rising from the Ashes of the Asian Financial Crisis, reflects on the lessons from that crisis, how Asian economies fared in the pandemic, the effect of the Ukraine war on the region, and why he does not believe the world economy is headed toward a period of deglobalization.

—————————————————————

F&D March Issue “Rethinking Fiscal”

In this issue, a lineup of accomplished authors provide insight and analysis on some of the biggest issues policymakers face when it comes to fiscal policy, ranging from debt to institutional frameworks to taxation. In addition, we have complementary podcasts, videos, and other multimedia elements to stimulate your thinking.

Have Your Say

What do you think of this article? Please write to us directly and let us know your thoughts. We would love to hear from you.

[headshot]

Nick Owen

Senior Editor

F&D Magazine

Connect on Social

🔊 Listen to this