Before the global financial crisis of 2008, the general consensus was that the most important contribution fiscal policy could make to macroeconomic policy was to avoid becoming a source of instability. But in response to the pandemic, fiscal policy took on a crucial role in macroeconomic stabilization. As prices and demand plummeted and central banks in many advanced economies were hamstrung by interest rates that could go no lower, fiscal policy took on new importance—extending lifelines to vulnerable households and firms and limiting the impact of business shutdowns on economic activity and employment.

With inflation and interest rates on the rise, the issue is becoming how, and how fast, deficits and debt levels will be reduced, the IMF’s Vitor Gaspar writes in an article for the latest issue of F&D Magazine. There is reason to fear that the burden of policies aimed at reducing deficits and debt, such as spending cuts and tax increases, will fall predominantly on people already hit hardest by the pandemic—such as caregivers, low-wage earners, and less-qualified workers.

Recently Published: F&D March Issue “Rethinking Fiscal”

In this issue, a lineup of accomplished authors provide insight and analysis on some of the biggest issues policymakers face when it comes to fiscal policy ranging from debt to institutional frameworks to taxation. In addition, we have complementary podcasts, videos, and other multimedia elements to stimulate your thinking.

