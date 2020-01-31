(AGENPARL) – ven 31 gennaio 2020 Jan
31, 2020 – Stopping Domestic Terrorism;
An Ohio couple who planned a mass shooting are now serving prison sentences thanks in part to a concerned citizen who shared a tip with law enforcement
Full Story – https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/couple-sentenced-for-planning-mass-shooting-013120
