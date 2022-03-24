(AGENPARL) – gio 24 marzo 2022 Russian Government Employees Charged in Hacking Campaigns
Four Russian nationals who worked for the Russian government were charged in connection with cyber intrusions that targeted the global energy sector between 2012 and 2018.
March 24, 2022
—————————————————————
Home Internazionali Agenparl English FBI Top Stories: Russian Government Employees Charged in Hacking Campaigns
FBI Top Stories: Russian Government Employees Charged in Hacking Campaigns
(AGENPARL) – gio 24 marzo 2022 Russian Government Employees Charged in Hacking Campaigns