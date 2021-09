(AGENPARL) – mer 08 settembre 2021 New Top Ten Fugitive

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who allegedly killed two people and injured three others when he brazenly fired multiple shots into a crowded Milwaukee park, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Sept. 8, 2021

