FBI Statement on Log4j Vulnerability

If you feel your systems have been compromised as a result of the Log4j vulnerability or are seeking remediation, we encourage you to employ all recommended mitigations, follow guidance from CISA, and visit fbi.gov/log4j to report the compromise.

Dec. 15, 2021

