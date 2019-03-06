6 Marzo 2019
FBI Seeking Information from Bank Robbery at Weokie Federal Credit Union in Oklahoma City

(AGENPARL) – Washington mer 06 marzo 2019

Weokie Federal Credit Union
2727 SW 15th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73108

The suspect was identified as a white male, medium build, in his late 40’s. The suspect was last seen wearing a black fur-hooded puffy jacket and gloves.

During the robbery, the suspect entered the location and demanded money from the bank employees, received an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the bank on foot. The suspect made known to bank employees the possession of a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

THE SUSPECT SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at . Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/oklahomacity/news/press-releases/fbi-seeking-information-from-bank-robbery-at-weokie-federal-credit-union-in-oklahoma-city

