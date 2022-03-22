(AGENPARL) – mar 22 marzo 2022 National Press Releases
FBI Releases 2021 Internet Crime Report
The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has released its annual report, which includes information from more than 800,000 complaints of suspected internet crime—a 7% increase from 2020—and reported losses exceeding $6.9 billion.
