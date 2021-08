(AGENPARL) – gio 26 agosto 2021 CJIS Link

FBI Releases 2021 First Quarter Participation Data from National Use-of-Force Data Collection

From January to March 2021, 6,543 out of 18,514 federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies throughout the nation provided data to the National Use-of-Force Data Collection.

Aug. 23, 2021

