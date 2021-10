(AGENPARL) – mar 19 ottobre 2021 National Press Releases

FBI Releases 2020 Statistics for Law Enforcement Officers Assaulted in the Line of Duty

According to statistics reported to the FBI, 60,105 law enforcement officers were assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.

Oct. 18, 2021

