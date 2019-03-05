(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 05 marzo 2019

Angel Deleon, who is wanted for his alleged involvement with a prison gang in New Mexico, has been arrested in Mexico.

DeLeon, 41, was allegedly involved in one of two murders on March 26, 2001, in service of the gang.

Mexican law enforcement and Fiscalía General de la República Agencia de Investigación Criminal Interpol Division arrested Deleon in Cardenas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on March 1, 2019.

The FBI worked with Mexican authorities to track down and arrest Deleon.

“The FBI will pursue fugitives no matter where they flee,” James Langenberg, special agent in charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, said. “This is a great example of the FBI and our partners in Mexico working together to get a dangerous individual off the streets. We want to thank the Mexican government, our Legal Attaché staff in Mexico, and the U.S. Department of State for their assistance.”

The process to extradite Deleon to the United States is underway.

On December 1, 2015, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico, after DeLeon was charged federally with violent crimes in aid of racketeering (murder).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office news release on this case can be found here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-nm/pr/federal-indictments-charge-25-alleged-members-syndicato-de-nuevo-mexico-snm-prison-gang

The public is reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless found guilty in a court of law.