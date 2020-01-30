(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020 FBI in the News:

29, 2020 – Raleigh Man Sentenced to 20 Years’ Imprisonment After Pretending to Be Teenage Girl to Collect Child Pornography Online

Ezekial Sandoval was charged with one count of child exploitation and manufacturing child pornography, 10 counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

FBI in the News:

29, 2020 – FBI Charlotte Warns of Scammers Spoofing FBI Phone Numbers

The FBI Charlotte Field Office is warning the public of a recent phone scam that spoofs, or fraudulently displays, the FBI’s real telephone number.

FBI in the News:

29, 2020 – Jury in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Convicts Man From Roswell, New Mexico, of Federal Child Pornography Charges

Dain Justin Adams was convicted of child pornography charges, including distribution, receipt, and possession of sexually explicit material.

FBI in the News:

29, 2020 – Reward Offered for Information on Laser Strikes on Aircrafts

The FBI, in coordination with Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is seeking information about a series of laser strikes.

FBI in the News:

28, 2020 – Washington Man Sentenced to 92 Months in Federal Prison for Possession of a Stolen Silencer

Joseph W.

Aarnes was sentenced to a 92-month term of imprisonment, followed by a 3-year term of court supervision, after having pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm.

FBI in the News:

28, 2020 – Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Charges Related to Darknet Marketplace AlphaBay

Bryan Connor Herrell pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in a racketeer influenced corrupt organization, having been a moderator on the AlphaBay marketplace, an illegal website.

FBI in the News:

28, 2020 – Ohio Resident Charged with January 15 Robinson Township Bank Robbery

Montague Howard has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of armed bank robbery and faces a maximum total sentence of 25 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

FBI in the News:

28, 2020 – Albany Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances

Kenton L.

Shearer pleaded guilty to three counts of illegal distribution of a controlled substance for filling hydrocodone and alprazolam prescriptions not written for a legitimate medical purpose.

