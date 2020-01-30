30 Gennaio 2020
(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020 FBI in the News:

Sept.
4, 2019 – Cumberland County Man Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud 30 Victims in Romance Fraud Scheme
Rubbin Sarpong was arrested on charges that he defrauded more than 30 victims into wiring money to him after meeting them on online dating sites.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/cumberland-county-man-charged-with-conspiracy-to-defraud-30-victims-in-romance-fraud-scheme

FBI in the News:

Sept.
4, 2019 – #stopsextortion Campaign – Educating Oregon Students, Parents & Educators
With the start of the school year, the FBI is launching its #StopSextortion education campaign.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/stopsextortion-campaign—educating-oregon-students-parents–educators

FBI in the News:

Sept.
3, 2019 – Virginia Man Admits to Role in a Drug Distribution Operation
Todd Jason Erwin has admitted to his involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, working with others to distribute cocaine base and heroin in October and November 2018.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/virginia-man-admits-to-role-in-a-drug-distribution-operation

