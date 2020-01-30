(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020 FBI in the News:

Sept.

4, 2019 – Cumberland County Man Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud 30 Victims in Romance Fraud Scheme

Rubbin Sarpong was arrested on charges that he defrauded more than 30 victims into wiring money to him after meeting them on online dating sites.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/cumberland-county-man-charged-with-conspiracy-to-defraud-30-victims-in-romance-fraud-scheme

FBI in the News:

Sept.

4, 2019 – #stopsextortion Campaign – Educating Oregon Students, Parents & Educators

With the start of the school year, the FBI is launching its #StopSextortion education campaign.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/stopsextortion-campaign—educating-oregon-students-parents–educators

FBI in the News:

Sept.

3, 2019 – Virginia Man Admits to Role in a Drug Distribution Operation

Todd Jason Erwin has admitted to his involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, working with others to distribute cocaine base and heroin in October and November 2018.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/virginia-man-admits-to-role-in-a-drug-distribution-operation

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FBI

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI

FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates

Related categories: FBI In the News

Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe