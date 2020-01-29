29 Gennaio 2020
Home » FBI IN THE NEWS
Agenparl English Sicurezza Social Network

FBI IN THE NEWS

by 0

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Con-Man Sentenced to 63 More Months in Federal Prison After Stealing Over $1 Million From Friends and Family
Anthony Bueno was sentenced for conspiring with his girlfriend to launder the proceeds of two separate wire fraud schemes.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/news/press-releases/con-man-sentenced-to-63-more-months-in-federal-prison-after-stealing-over-1-million-from-friends-and-family

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Bergen and Burlington County, New Jersey, Religious Leaders Sentenced to Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Evade Taxes on Millions of Dollars in Income From Church
Jermaine Grant and Lincoln Warrington, the leader and main treasurer of the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, were sentenced for their respective roles in a tax and fraud scheme.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/bergen-and-burlington-county-new-jersey-religious-leaders-sentenced-to-federal-prison-for-conspiracy-to-evade-taxes-on-millions-of-dollars-in-income-from-church

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Former Taneytown Police Chief Sentenced to Federal Prison for the Illegal Transfer and Possession of a Machine Gun
William E.
Tyler was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for the illegal transfer and possession of a machine gun.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/baltimore/news/press-releases/former-taneytown-police-chief-sentenced-to-federal-prison-for-the-illegal-transfer-and-possession-of-a-machine-gun

