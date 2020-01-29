(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 FBI in the News:

Jan.

28, 2020 – Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases

The Chair of Harvard University’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department and two Chinese nationals have been charged with aiding the People’s Republic of China.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-in-three-separate-china-related-cases

Jan.

28, 2020 – ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Who Targeted Federal Judges and Government Officials Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

Timothy Jermaine Pate was sentenced to 300 months in prison for filing more than $100 million in liens against current and former government officials in a scheme to inflate tax refunds.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/sovereign-citizen-who-targeted-federal-judges-and-government-officials-sentenced-to-25-years-in-prison

Jan.

28, 2020 – San Francisco Director of Public Works and Restauranteur Charged with Public Corruption

Mohammed Colin Nuru and Nick James Bovis have been charged in a criminal complaint with honest services wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanfrancisco/news/press-releases/san-francisco-director-of-public-works-and-restauranteur-charged-with-public-corruption

Jan.

28, 2020 – NDTX Round-Up January 28

The U.S.

Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas has announced multiple guilty pleas and case sentences this week.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/dallas/news/press-releases/ndtx-round-up-january-28

Jan.

28, 2020 – Third Ward Man, Girlfriend, and Grandmother Head to Prison for Cocaine Trafficking

Chardrell Murphy, Alexis Moten, and Loretha Moten have been sentenced for obtaining kilogram quantities of cocaine from Mexican suppliers and distributing them to various customers around Houston.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/houston/news/press-releases/third-ward-man-girlfriend-and-grandmother-head-to-prison-for-cocaine-trafficking

Jan.

28, 2020 – Philadelphia Armed Robber Found Guilty at Trial of Two Robberies, Shootings

Michael Hughes was convicted of two counts of robbery interfering with interstate commerce and two counts of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/philadelphia-armed-robber-found-guilty-at-trial-of-two-robberies-shootings

Jan.

28, 2020 – Brooklyn Woman Charged with Federal Hate Crimes for Anti-Semitic Attacks During Hanukkah

Tiffany Harris was charged with committing three separate anti-Semitic attacks against Orthodox Jewish women while they were walking on public streets in Brooklyn, New York, during Hanukkah.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/brooklyn-woman-charged-with-federal-hate-crimes-for-anti-semitic-attacks-during-hanukkah

Jan.

28, 2020 – Doctor and Co-Defendant Admit Roles in Health Care Fraud Scheme

Parminderjeet S.

Sandhu and Paramjit Singh admitted their roles in a health care conspiracy to bill Medicare and private health insurance companies for fraudulently provided medical services.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/doctor-and-co-defendant-admit-roles-in-health-care-fraud-scheme

Jan.

28, 2020 – Federal Indictments Returned in Delaware and Maryland Charging Three Alleged Members of the Violent Extremist Group “The Base” with Federal Firearms and Alien-Related Charges

Grand juries in Delaware and Maryland have returned indictments charging Brian Mark Lemley, Jr., Patrik Jordan Mathews, and William Garfield Bilbrough, IV, with firearms and alien-related charges.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/baltimore/news/press-releases/federal-indictments-returned-in-delaware-and-maryland-charging-three-alleged-members-of-the-violent-extremist-group-the-base-with-federal-firearms-and-alien-related-charges

Jan.

28, 2020 – Four Charged in Two Cases Involving Assaults on Officers

A Laredo grand jury has charged three Honduran nationals and a young Guatamalan man for assaulting Border Patrol agents.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanantonio/news/press-releases/four-charged-in-two-cases-involving-assaults-on-officers

Jan.

28, 2020 – South Florida Resident Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Selling Firearms to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, the ELN

Francisco Joseph Arcila Ramirez was sentenced to 240 months in prison for illegally selling firearms to the National Liberation Army (ELN), a violent paramilitary group in South America.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/south-florida-resident-sentenced-to-20-years-in-prison-for-selling-firearms-to-a-designated-foreign-terrorist-organization-the-eln

