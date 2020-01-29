29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

CS: WHIRLPOOL DISPONIBILE A MANTENERE PRODUZIONE A NAPOLI FINO AL 31 OTTOBRE

BENIFEI (PD): ANCORA MOLTI NODI SU BREXIT, JOHNSON DOVRà FARE CHIAREZZA

FONDO DI SOLIDARIETà COMUNALE 2019, IL RICORSO DEL COMUNE DI PIETRACUPA

GREGORETTI, IL 12/2 AULA SENATO ESAMINERà RICHIESTA PROCESSO SALVINI

PROMOZIONE E SOSTEGNO LETTURA: CONCLUSA DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 7A COMMISSIONE

MONOPATTINI: MAGGIORANZA, AL LAVORO PER RISOLVERE CRITICITà

MEETING WITH MINISTER PRESIDENT OF BAVARIA MARKUS SOEDER

ESTERI: QUARTAPELLE (PD), CAPIRE RUOLO DI POTENZE STRANIERE SU ELETTORI

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO REMARKS TO TRAVELING PRESS

FONDO DI SOLIDARIETà COMUNALE 2019, IL RICORSO DEL COMUNE DI SAN GIORGIO…

Home » FBI IN THE NEWS
Agenparl English Sicurezza Social Network

FBI IN THE NEWS

by 0

(AGENPARL) – mer 29 gennaio 2020 FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases
The Chair of Harvard University’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department and two Chinese nationals have been charged with aiding the People’s Republic of China.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-in-three-separate-china-related-cases

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Who Targeted Federal Judges and Government Officials Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
Timothy Jermaine Pate was sentenced to 300 months in prison for filing more than $100 million in liens against current and former government officials in a scheme to inflate tax refunds.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/atlanta/news/press-releases/sovereign-citizen-who-targeted-federal-judges-and-government-officials-sentenced-to-25-years-in-prison

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – San Francisco Director of Public Works and Restauranteur Charged with Public Corruption
Mohammed Colin Nuru and Nick James Bovis have been charged in a criminal complaint with honest services wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanfrancisco/news/press-releases/san-francisco-director-of-public-works-and-restauranteur-charged-with-public-corruption

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – NDTX Round-Up January 28
The U.S.
Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas has announced multiple guilty pleas and case sentences this week.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/dallas/news/press-releases/ndtx-round-up-january-28

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Third Ward Man, Girlfriend, and Grandmother Head to Prison for Cocaine Trafficking
Chardrell Murphy, Alexis Moten, and Loretha Moten have been sentenced for obtaining kilogram quantities of cocaine from Mexican suppliers and distributing them to various customers around Houston.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/houston/news/press-releases/third-ward-man-girlfriend-and-grandmother-head-to-prison-for-cocaine-trafficking

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Philadelphia Armed Robber Found Guilty at Trial of Two Robberies, Shootings
Michael Hughes was convicted of two counts of robbery interfering with interstate commerce and two counts of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/philadelphia-armed-robber-found-guilty-at-trial-of-two-robberies-shootings

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Brooklyn Woman Charged with Federal Hate Crimes for Anti-Semitic Attacks During Hanukkah
Tiffany Harris was charged with committing three separate anti-Semitic attacks against Orthodox Jewish women while they were walking on public streets in Brooklyn, New York, during Hanukkah.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/brooklyn-woman-charged-with-federal-hate-crimes-for-anti-semitic-attacks-during-hanukkah

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Doctor and Co-Defendant Admit Roles in Health Care Fraud Scheme
Parminderjeet S.
Sandhu and Paramjit Singh admitted their roles in a health care conspiracy to bill Medicare and private health insurance companies for fraudulently provided medical services.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/doctor-and-co-defendant-admit-roles-in-health-care-fraud-scheme

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Federal Indictments Returned in Delaware and Maryland Charging Three Alleged Members of the Violent Extremist Group “The Base” with Federal Firearms and Alien-Related Charges
Grand juries in Delaware and Maryland have returned indictments charging Brian Mark Lemley, Jr., Patrik Jordan Mathews, and William Garfield Bilbrough, IV, with firearms and alien-related charges.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/baltimore/news/press-releases/federal-indictments-returned-in-delaware-and-maryland-charging-three-alleged-members-of-the-violent-extremist-group-the-base-with-federal-firearms-and-alien-related-charges

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – Four Charged in Two Cases Involving Assaults on Officers
A Laredo grand jury has charged three Honduran nationals and a young Guatamalan man for assaulting Border Patrol agents.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanantonio/news/press-releases/four-charged-in-two-cases-involving-assaults-on-officers

FBI in the News:

Jan.
28, 2020 – South Florida Resident Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Selling Firearms to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, the ELN
Francisco Joseph Arcila Ramirez was sentenced to 240 months in prison for illegally selling firearms to the National Liberation Army (ELN), a violent paramilitary group in South America.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/south-florida-resident-sentenced-to-20-years-in-prison-for-selling-firearms-to-a-designated-foreign-terrorist-organization-the-eln

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FBI
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates

Related categories: FBI In the News

Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

Related posts

BENI CULTURALI, MONTEVECCHI (M5S): AIRBNB, BENE LA REGOLAMENTAZIONE. ORA AVANTI CON LA LEGGE SUI CENTRI STORICI

XYLELLA, FAI CISL: BENE PIANO STRAORDINARIO, MANCANO PERO’ RISPOSTE AI LAVORATO

MANITOBA NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT INVESTS IN GRANNY’S HOUSE TO HELP KEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER

FBI IN THE NEWS

EPA ANNOUNCES GRANT OPPORTUNITY FOR POLLUTION PREVENTION TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE

ROMA 150: CAMPIDOGLIO, CELEBRAZIONI UFFICIALI DURANO UN ANNO E SI CHIUDONO NEL 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More