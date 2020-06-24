(AGENPARL) – mer 24 giugno 2020 FBI in the News:

June 23, 2020 – Natrona Heights Sex Offender Pleads Guilty to Possessing Sexually Exploitive Material

Jack Ulrich, Jr., a resident of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/natrona-heights-sex-offender-pleads-guilty-to-possessing-sexually-exploitive-material

June 23, 2020 – Fourteen Defendants Charged for Roles in Violent Drug Trafficking Ring After Joint Federal, State, and Local Operation

Officials arrested 14 people who have all been charged for their roles in a violent drug trafficking ring in the Midlands area of South Carolina.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/columbia/news/press-releases/fourteen-defendants-charged-for-roles-in-violent-drug-trafficking-ring-after-joint-federal-state-and-local-operation

June 23, 2020 – Monmouth County Man Charged with Tax Evasion, Corrupt Interference with Administration of Internal Revenue Laws, and Failure to File Tax Returns

Thomas Bertoli of Matawan, New Jersey, has been charged with tax evasion, failure to file tax returns, and corrupt interference with the administration of the IRS.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/monmouth-county-man-charged-with-tax-evasion-corrupt-interference-with-administration-of-internal-revenue-laws-and-failure-to-file-tax-returns

June 23, 2020 – Albany Man Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Conspiracy in Connection with Romance Scams

William Y. Asiedu of Albany pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy, arising from his receipt of nearly $450,000 from the victims of romance scams.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albany/news/press-releases/albany-man-pleads-guilty-to-wire-fraud-conspiracy-in-connection-with-romance-scams

June 23, 2020 – Oswego Man Charged with Distributing Child Pornography

Richard Alvarado of Oswego, New York, appeared in federal court on charges that he distributed and possessed child pornography.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albany/news/press-releases/oswego-man-charged-with-distributing-child-pornography

June 23, 2020 – Romanian National Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Installing Identity Theft Devices on ATMS

Ionut Paraschiv, a Romanian national, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to steal bank account information.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/romanian-national-sentenced-to-four-years-in-prison-for-installing-identity-theft-devices-on-atms

June 23, 2020 – Cut Bank Man Sentenced for Child Pornography, Firearms Crimes

Shawn Andrew Andersen of Cut Bank, who admitted posting messages on a website offering to trade child pornography, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/saltlakecity/news/press-releases/cut-bank-man-sentenced-for-child-pornography-firearms-crimes

June 23, 2020 – Burlington County Couple Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud 33 Victims of More Than $6 Million in Romance Fraud Scheme

Martins Friday Inalegwu and Steincy Mathieu, a husband and wife from Maple Shade, have been charged with conspiring to defraud more than 33 victims.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/burlington-county-couple-charged-with-conspiracy-to-defraud-33-victims-of-over-6-million-in-romance-fraud-scheme

June 23, 2020 – Carthage Sex Offender Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison After Impregnating 14-Year-Old Victim

Victor Alfonso Vasquez, a prior sex offender in Carthage, Missouri, who impregnated a 14-year-old victim, was sentenced for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/press-releases/carthage-sex-offender-sentenced-to-33-years-in-prison-after-impregnating-14-year-old-victim

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/prisoner-sentenced-to-15-months-for-mailing-threatening-letters-to-new-hampshire-residents-from-prison

June 23, 2020 – East Longmeadow Man Indicted on Charges of Attempted Arson at Longmeadow Senior Health Care Facility

John Michael Rathbun of East Longmeadow has been indicted in connection with an attempted arson at a Longmeadow senior health care facility in April 2020.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/east-longmeadow-man-indicted-on-charges-of-attempted-arson-at-longmeadow-senior-health-care-facility

