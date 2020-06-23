(AGENPARL) – mar 23 giugno 2020 FBI in the News:
June 22, 2020 – Statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town Regarding the Noose Found in NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace’s Garage at Talladega Superspeedway
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage in Talladega.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/birmingham/news/press-releases/statement-from-us-attorney-jay-e-town-regarding-the-noose-found-in-nascars-bubba-wallaces-garage-at-talladega-superspeedway
