FBI IN THE NEWS

June 22, 2020 – Statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town Regarding the Noose Found in NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace’s Garage at Talladega Superspeedway

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage in Talladega.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/birmingham/news/press-releases/statement-from-us-attorney-jay-e-town-regarding-the-noose-found-in-nascars-bubba-wallaces-garage-at-talladega-superspeedway

