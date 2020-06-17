(AGENPARL) – mer 17 giugno 2020 FBI in the News:
June 16, 2020 – Oregon FBI Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense with Patches
The Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment is providing information on protecting your organization’s network environment.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/oregon-fbi-tech-tuesday-building-a-digital-defense-with-patches
