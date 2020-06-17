mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
Breaking News

MISTERO E CONTEMPLAZIONE. GEORGES DE LA TOUR IN MOSTRA A MILANO

KONING BEZOEKT EVENEMENTENLOCATIE DE KUIP

GIORNATA VITTIME ERRORI GIUDIZIARI: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE CONGIUNTA IN SEDE REDIGENTE IN 2A…

SCUOLA: CALABRIA (FI), DA M5S POPULISMO E DEMAGOGIA SU PARITARIE

UE: DE LUCA (PD), DA LEGA FAKE NEWS E LUOGHI COMUNI CONTRO…

GOVERNO, SALVINI: FATTO QUALCOSA DI GIUSTO QUANDO CI AVETE ASCOLTATO

THIRTY-SECOND PLENARY SESSION: STATEMENT ON THE INTEROPERABILITY OF CONTACT TRACING APPLICATIONS, STATEMENT…

SCUOLA: SCHIFANI (FI), NO A FURIA IDEOLOGICA M5S CONTRO PARITARIE

COREE, BOMBE SUL DIALOGO. IL VESCOVO DI DAEJEON: IL POPOLO VUOLE LA…

UE/RISORSE PROPRIE, GUALMINI (PD): NON DEVONO ESSERE I CITTADINI ED I LAVORATORI…

Agenparl

FBI IN THE NEWS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mer 17 giugno 2020 FBI in the News:
June 16, 2020 – Oregon FBI Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense with Patches
The Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment is providing information on protecting your organization’s network environment.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/portland/news/press-releases/oregon-fbi-tech-tuesday-building-a-digital-defense-with-patches
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More