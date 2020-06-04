giovedì, Giugno 4, 2020
Breaking News

OSCE HIGH COMMISSIONER ON NATIONAL MINORITIES: UK STATEMENT

03/06/2020 COVID-19: PACE PRESIDENT, JOINING OTHER COUNCIL OF EUROPE LEADERS, URGES DEMOCRATIC…

WATCHDOG CENSURES YORKSHIRE CHARITY OVER UNMANAGED CONFLICTS OF INTEREST AND UNBALANCED RESEARCH

02/06/2020 COVID-19: URGENT NEED FOR A ‘STRONG REGULATORY AND ETHICAL FRAMEWORK’ FOR…

COMPANY GRANTED REVISED PERMIT FOR WASTE FACILITY

MES: SOVERINI (PD), STRUMENTO UTILE, DA SALVINI SOLITA PROPAGANDA

SISMA ER: PD, EMENDAMENTI PER COMPLETAMENTO RICOSTRUZIONE

GIOVEDì 4 GIUGNO 2020 – 225ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

CASAPOUND: CALABRIA (FI), A ROMA SERVE PIANO COMPLESSIVO SGOMBERI

COMUNICATO: COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO FICO – ROTA

Agenparl

FBI IN THE NEWS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 04 giugno 2020 FBI in the News:
June 3, 2020 – Man from Las Cruces, New Mexico, Faces Federal Child Pornography Charges
Ismael Valdez of Las Cruces, New Mexico, appeared in federal court on a criminal complaint charging him with various child pornography crimes.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albuquerque/news/press-releases/man-from-las-cruces-new-mexico-faces-federal-child-pornography-charges
FBI in the News:
June 3, 2020 – Senior Executives at Major Chicken Producers Indicted on Antitrust Charges
A federal grand jury returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens.
Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/senior-executives-at-major-chicken-producers-indicted-on-antitrust-charges
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI
FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates
Related categories: FBI In the News
Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More