FBI in the News:

June 3, 2020 – Man from Las Cruces, New Mexico, Faces Federal Child Pornography Charges

Ismael Valdez of Las Cruces, New Mexico, appeared in federal court on a criminal complaint charging him with various child pornography crimes.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albuquerque/news/press-releases/man-from-las-cruces-new-mexico-faces-federal-child-pornography-charges

June 3, 2020 – Senior Executives at Major Chicken Producers Indicted on Antitrust Charges

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/washingtondc/news/press-releases/senior-executives-at-major-chicken-producers-indicted-on-antitrust-charges

