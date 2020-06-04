(AGENPARL) – gio 04 giugno 2020 FBI in the News:

June 3, 2020 – Monmouth County Man Charged with Tax Evasion, Corrupt Interference with Administration of Internal Revenue Laws, and Failure to File Tax Return

Thomas Bertoli of Matawan has been charged with tax evasion, corrupt interference with the administration of IRS laws, and failure to file a federal tax return.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/monmouth-county-man-charged-with-tax-evasion-corrupt-interference-with-administration-of-internal-revenue-laws-and-failure-to-file-tax-return

FBI in the News:

June 3, 2020 – Former UAW President Gary Jones Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement, Racketeering, and Tax Evasion

Gary Jones pleaded guilty to conspiring with other high-level United Auto Workers officials to embezzle over $1 million of United Auto Workers union dues.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/detroit/news/press-releases/former-uaw-president-gary-jones-pleads-guilty-to-embezzlement-racketeering-and-tax-evasion

FBI in the News:

June 3, 2020 – Swiss Attorney Sentenced for Participating in Global Pump-and-Dump Scheme

Matthew Ledvina, a Swiss lawyer, has been sentenced in Boston in connection with participating in an international pump-and-dump scheme.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/swiss-attorney-sentenced-for-participating-in-global-pump-and-dump-scheme

FBI in the News:

June 3, 2020 – Han Gil Hotel, ‘Safe Haven for Drug Distributors,’ Demolished

Demolition crews began razing Han Gil Hotel Town, the drug-infested Dallas motel at the center of a 23-defendant drug trafficking probe.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/dallas/news/press-releases/han-gil-hotel-safe-haven-for-drug-distributors-demolished

FBI in the News:

June 3, 2020 – Member of Navajo Nation from Newcomb, New Mexico, Pleads Guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact in Indian Country

Garrith Bitsilly of Newcomb, New Mexico, pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque to a charge of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albuquerque/news/press-releases/member-of-navajo-nation-from-newcomb-new-mexico-pleads-guilty-to-abusive-sexual-contact-in-indian-country

