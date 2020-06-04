(AGENPARL) – gio 04 giugno 2020 FBI in the News:

June 3, 2020 – St. Louis City Man Charged with Federal Firearm Charges

Christopher Thomas Gaston of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged by a federal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/stlouis/news/press-releases/st-louis-city-man-charged-with-federal-firearm-charges

June 3, 2020 – Reserve Man Sentenced for Shooting Man in the Face on Fort Peck Indian Reservation

Johnathan Black, Jr., of Reserve, who admitted shooting another man in the face, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/saltlakecity/news/press-releases/reserve-man-sentenced-for-shooting-man-in-the-face-on-fort-peck-indian-reservation

June 3, 2020 – U.S. Attorneys and FBI in Mississippi Are Partnering with Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement to Ensure Peaceful Protests and Protection of Life and Property

Officials announced that their offices have been working to protect communities from violence and destruction while preserving the rights of citizens to freely assemble.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/jackson/news/press-releases/us-attorneys-and-fbi-in-mississippi-are-partnering-with-federal-state-and-local-law-enforcement-to-ensure-peaceful-protests-and-protection-of-life-and-property-1

June 3, 2020 – Mortgage Short Sale Negotiator Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Mortgage Lenders

Gabriel T. Tavarez, the principal of a North Andover mortgage short sale assistance company, pleaded guilty to defrauding mortgage lenders and investors.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/mortgage-short-sale-negotiator-pleads-guilty-to-defrauding-mortgage-lenders-1

June 3, 2020 – Joint Terrorism Task Force Charges Three Men Who Allegedly Sought to Exploit Protests in Las Vegas and Incite Violence

Stephen T. Parshall, Andrew Lynam, and William L. Loomis of Las Vegas have been charged for conspiracy to cause destruction during protests in Las Vegas.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/lasvegas/news/press-releases/joint-terrorism-task-force-charges-three-men-who-allegedly-sought-to-exploit-protests-in-las-vegas-and-incite-violence

June 3, 2020 – Two Convicted Felons Charged in Federal Court with Illegally Possessing Loaded Handguns in Chicago

Kevin D. Tunstall and Johnnie L. Lee, convicted felons, have been charged with federal firearm offenses for illegally possessing loaded handguns in Chicago.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/chicago/news/press-releases/two-convicted-felons-charged-in-federal-court-with-illegally-possessing-loaded-handguns-in-chicago

June 3, 2020 – Federal Grand Jury Criminal Indictments Announced

Thomas James Heiner of Langley has been charged with sex trafficking a child.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/oklahomacity/news/press-releases/federal-grand-jury-criminal-indictments-announced-25

June 3, 2020 – Hamburg Man Indicted for Threatening a Local News Reporter

Paul E. Lubienecki of Hamburg, New York, has been charged with stalking.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/buffalo/news/press-releases/hamburg-man-indicted-for-threatening-a-local-news-reporter

