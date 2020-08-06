(AGENPARL) – gio 06 agosto 2020 FBI in the News:

Aug. 5, 2020 – Federal Grand Jury Indicts Hamilton Man with Sexually Trafficking, Exploiting Teen

Malikai Willis of Hamilton, Ohio, has been charged with sexually trafficking and exploiting a child.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/cincinnati/news/press-releases/federal-grand-jury-indicts-hamilton-man-with-sexually-trafficking-exploiting-teen

FBI in the News:

Aug. 5, 2020 – Three Philadelphia Men Sentenced for Running Drug Delivery Service Along 7th Street Corridor in South Philadelphia

Stefan Tucker, Stephen Wilkerson, and Jerome Tucker of Philadelphia have all been sentenced for drug trafficking charges.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/philadelphia/news/press-releases/three-philadelphia-men-sentenced-for-running-drug-delivery-service-along-7th-street-corridor-in-south-philadelphia

FBI in the News:

Aug. 5, 2020 – Miami Man Arrested in Connection with Nationwide Gas Station Skimming Scheme

Another Florida resident, Yanio Montes De Oca, has been arrested in connection with an access device fraud and money laundering scheme.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/albany/news/press-releases/miami-man-arrested-in-connection-with-nationwide-gas-station-skimming-scheme

FBI in the News:

Aug. 5, 2020 – Colombo Crime Family Soldier Sentenced to 37 Months in Prison for Racketeering, Loansharking, and Illegal Sports Gambling

Vito Difalco, an inducted member of the Colombo organized crime family, was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment for racketeering.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newyork/news/press-releases/colombo-crime-family-soldier-sentenced-to-37-months-in-prison-for-racketeering-loansharking-and-illegal-sports-gambling

FBI in the News:

Aug. 5, 2020 – Methamphetamine Trafficking and Illegal Firearms Possession at Tribal Casino in Wittenberg Lead to 10-Year Prison Sentence

Matthew Hornung received a sentence totaling 10 years following convictions for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal firearms possession.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/milwaukee/news/press-releases/methamphetamine-trafficking-and-illegal-firearms-possession-at-tribal-casino-in-wittenberg-lead-to-ten-year-prison-sentence

FBI in the News:

Aug. 5, 2020 – Inmate Sentenced to Over Two Years for Bribery Scheme

Jermarrieo Stigger, a former inmate of the Chesapeake City Jail, received more than two years in prison for conspiring to bribe a Chesapeake Sheriff’s Deputy.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/norfolk/news/press-releases/inmate-sentenced-to-over-two-years-for-bribery-scheme

FBI in the News:

Aug. 5, 2020 – Avalos Sentenced to 108 Months in Federal Prison After Pleading Guilty to Kidnapping Juvenile

Nadia Carolina Avalos, an associate of drug traffickers who assisted two others in kidnapping a 17-year-old boy from his mother’s business, received 108 months in prison.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/saltlakecity/news/press-releases/avalos-sentenced-to-108-months-in-federal-prison-after-pleading-guilty-to-kidnapping-juvenile

FBI in the News:

Aug. 5, 2020 – Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Burn Down African American Church

John Malcolm Bareswill of North Carolina pleaded guilty to making a telephonic threat to burn down an African American church in Virginia Beach.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/norfolk/news/press-releases/man-pleads-guilty-to-threatening-to-burn-down-african-american-church

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBI

FBI Email Updates: https://www.fbi.gov/e-mail-updates

Related categories: FBI In the News

Unsubscribe: https://delivery.fbi.gov/subscriber/27aa11f1be1f2856f66671eff61d62c3c7ca9d46/unsubscribe

🔊 Listen to this