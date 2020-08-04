(AGENPARL) – mar 04 agosto 2020 FBI in the News:

July 31, 2020 – Operation LeGend Results in 97 Arrests to Date, Including Five Murder Suspects

Ninety-seven arrests have been made by local and federal law enforcement officers in less than two weeks since the launch of Operation LeGend.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/press-releases/operation-legend-results-in-97-arrests-to-date-including-five-murder-suspects

FBI in the News:

July 31, 2020 – Union County Man Charged with Fourth Count of Coercing and Enticing Victims for the Purpose of Prostitution

Jose Torres of Elizabeth has been indicted for persuading, inducing, and enticing numerous female victims to travel to engage in prostitution.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/newark/news/press-releases/union-county-man-charged-with-fourth-count-of-coercing-and-enticing-victims-for-the-purpose-of-prostitution

FBI in the News:

July 31, 2020 – Alaska Doctor Sentenced for Wire Fraud

Dr. Andrew J. Van Atta was sentenced to three years’ probation for a fraudulent scheme in which he impersonated other doctors while submitting paid surveys.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/neworleans/news/press-releases/alaska-doctor-sentenced-for-wire-fraud

FBI in the News:

July 31, 2020 – Pineville Man Charged with Forced Labor and Transporting a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Darnell Fulton of Pineville has been charged with forced labor, conspiracy, and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/neworleans/news/press-releases/pineville-man-charged-with-forced-labor-and-transporting-a-minor-with-intent-to-engage-in-criminal-sexual-activity

FBI in the News:

July 31, 2020 – Informational: Federal Court Arraignments

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/saltlakecity/news/press-releases/informational-federal-court-arraignments-49

